MS Dhoni Impressed With Healthy MP Chicken Variant, Orders 2k Of Them For Ranchi Farmhouse

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has a special love for chicken which can be easily noticed from his Twitter bio. The former Indian captain describes himself perennially hungry for chicken butter masala. As a result, Kadaknath, which is among the highly nutritious chickens found in India, has been on the mind of MS Dhoni recently. The Black Chicken variety that comes from Bheelanchal region of Madhya Pradesh, is soon to become the next part of Dhoni’s organic farm.

MS Dhoni farmhouse to get a special gift soon

Sources suggest that Dhoni’s team, who is associated with his organic farm, has ordered over 2000 variety of those chickens from Madhya Pradesh. A poultry farmer named Vinod Medha, who resides in the Thandla village of the Jhabua district, has gotten the opportunity to supply over 2000 of those chicks to MS Dhoni’s team in Ranchi. Vinod Medha now faces a race against time as the farmer has to deliver all those chickens within the December 15 deadline to Dhoni’s team. Dhoni is expected to farm the chickens at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Kadaknath Chicken, also known as Kali Masi, gets its name because of its black color. This unique breed of chicken is often found in the tribal-dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh. After being involved in a legal battle with Chhattisgarh, the Kadaknath chicken meat finally got its GI tag in 2018.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Vinod Medha revealed how he was contacted by MS Dhoni’s farm managers by the Krishi Vikas Kendra (KVK) and MP Kadaknath mobile phone app. He goes on to add how he got the 200 chicks 5 days ago alongside the advance payment for the same. Medha also revealed the pride he feels in supplying Kadaknath chicks to the farm of one of the most famous cricketers of India.

Dhoni farmhouse and net worth information

Since his retirement from international cricket which goes way back to August 2019, there were many reports that suggested how MS Dhoni might be venturing into organic farming. There have been pictures and images sprawling the internet since July 2020 which shows MS Dhoni indulge in organic farming. Images of Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni alongside the former Indan captain living in their Ranchi farmhouse have also been floated around.

The former Indian captain undertakes organic farming on the 43 acres of land in his hometown Ranchi. Dhoni and his team are also involved in dairy farming, fish farming, duck farming and poultry farming too in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni, who earns money through endorsement deals, has been busy investing in various business ventures. The former Indian team captain is the co-owner of 2 different franchise teams across different sports in India. The CSK captain has been involved with of Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays and the Indian Super League's Chennaiyin FC. The Dhoni net worth is estimated to be at ₹760 crore as of 2020 according to caknowledge.com.

This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Chennai team, which is set at ₹15 crore.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

