CTT Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya Tigers CC to square off against Bangladesh Kings CC in the 19th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our CTT vs KCC match prediction, probable CTT vs KCC playing 11, and CTT vs KCC Dream11 team. The CTT vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CTT vs KCC live: CTT vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The two exciting teams will battle it out in a high-octane clash on Friday. Catalunya Tigers are coming into the game after a triumphant 20-run win over Rava Sporting CC in the opening match of the day. They have started their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign on a very promising note and will look to make capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the upcoming fixture. Davinder Singh Kaur and Aziz Muhammad were the star performers for the side in their first match.

The Bangladesh Kings CC have already played five matches in the tournament. They have had an impressive run so far with three victories to their name. After losing their previous encounter by 7 wickets against Pak I Care, they will be desperate to get back to their winning ways. With two crucial points at stake, a blockbuster contest is on the cards.

CTT vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTT vs KCC Dream11 team

CTT squad for CTT vs KCC Dream11 team

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh SIdhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer

KCC squad for CTT vs KCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, MD Shafiullah, Tahed Ahmed, Mohammed Jamil Shemu, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Mosaraf Hossain, MD Rahul, Muhammad Asjed, Soyful Islam, Ajmal Naseri, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Omar Ali, Shakil Mia.

CTT vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from CTT vs KCC playing 11

H Aminul

S Islam

D Kaur

U Aftab

CTT vs KCC match prediction: CTT vs KCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: J Miah

Batsmen: D Kaur (vc), H Aminul (c), S Islam, M Asjed

All-rounders: M Nipo, M Zeeshan, U Aftab

Bowlers: M Rahman, M Kashif, G Sarwar

CTT vs KCC live: CTT vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTT vs KCC Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTT vs KCC Dream11 prediction, top picks, and CTT vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTT vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

