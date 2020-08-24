Nicholas Pooran Takes On IPL Owners KXIP-backed St Lucia Zouks In CPL Game; Watch Video

The 10th match of the CPL 2020 was a closely fought one, as Guyana Amazon Warriors lost to St Lucia Zouks. The win meant that Daren Sammy’s men ended the day in second place of the CPL 2020 table, as they won their second consecutive game by the same margin, having defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last time around. The loss for the Guyana Amazon Warriors means that they now have four points from four games, as they are placed third on the CPL 2020 table.

CPL 2020 match summary

Batting first, St Lucia Zouks scored 144 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Almost half of the runs were scored by Roston Chase who played a steady innings, scoring 66 off 51 balls. Imran Tahir was once again the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-22-3.

Chasing 145, the Guyana Amazon Warriors didn’t have the best of starts as they lost three wickets for just seven runs. However, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran who steadied the ship and led the comeback, as he scored 68 of 49 balls. Eventually, Pooran’s contribution was not enough to help Chris Green’s side register a victory, as they fell 10 runs short of the target.

Nicholas Pooran played a great knock against team owned by KXIP owners

Interestingly, Nicholas Pooran’s best performance yet came against the St Lucia Zouks, a team which has the same owners as IPL team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). During the CPL 2020 match, Nicholas Pooran gave a good account of himself, hitting seven fours and a six on his way to a half-century. A highlights reel of the left hander’s innings was also shared by the Caribbean Premier League’s official account, praising the batsman for leading the chase.

The wicketkeeper last year had emerged as one of the most surprising buys after KXIP brought in the West Indian for a whopping ₹4.2 crore. However, the cricketer didn’t have the best of seasons as he managed to score just 168 runs in 7 innings for the franchise. Although, looking at Nicholas Pooran’s performance, both KXIP fans and owners will be excited considering the player will turn up for the franchise during the IPL 2020.

Where to watch CPL 2020 live streaming?

The CPL live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the FanCode app. FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sport, has gotten exclusive live rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020.

Image Courtesy: twitter/cpl