IPL 2020 Set To Have More Fantasy Gaming Brands Advertise More Than Mobile Handsets?

As the IPL 2020 has come closer, IPL sponsors, advertising and brand endorsements have started making the headlines. Recently, the title sponsorship of the IPL 2020 was confirmed after the announcement of the IPL Dream11 deal. Now, an InsideSport report has shed light on the advertising patterns ahead of the IPL 2020, suggesting that a new category of IPL sponsors may be advertising more as compared to past seasons.

IPL sponsors: Advertising patterns set to change this season?

According to InsideSport, mobile handset companies was the top advertising category in IPL 2019, with VIVO and Oppo leading the group. As much as 13% of ad volumes came from mobile handset companies including Mi, OnePlus and Samsung. However, the IPL 2020 is likely to see a change in that aspect, with mobile gaming and fantasy sports companies likely to take the lead this season.

The issue of IPL sponsors and advertisers has also come up due to the anti-China sentiment in the country, which eventually led to the IPL Dream11 deal as VIVO backed out of the IPL 2020. For this year’s competition, in addition to the IPL Dream11 deal, the fantasy sports platform will also serve as the ‘Presenting Sponsor’ of the IPL 2020. While the IPL Dream11 deal has been finalized at ₹222 crore, according to media reports a further ₹140-150 crore will be paid by Dream11 to be named as the tournament's ‘Presenting Sponsor’.

It’s going to be a Dream run for us 🙌



Get ready for the biggest T20 tournament - #Dream11IPL 🤩



Starts from 19th September 2020 🏆 @IPL pic.twitter.com/7ylYemGFKR — Dream11 (@Dream11) August 20, 2020

IPL sponsors: Other fantasy sports companies to become sponsors soon

The story by InsideSport also lists out several other companies negotiating with Star Sports when it comes to IPL 2020 sponsorship. This includes fantasy sports platform MyTeam11, who will be seen advertising during IPL 2020’s Pre, Post and Mid-innings shows as per multiple media reports. The IPL sponsors list for this season also includes MyCircle11, which has already bought inventory spots for live matches as well as on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Another company which has already confirmed its place in the IPL sponsors list includes Mobile Premier League (MPL). The esports and fantasy gaming platform announced on August 14 that it will become the principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders. Some other potential IPL sponsors currently in talks with Star Sports include Ludo King, PokerStars and Ballebaazi.

Excited to announce @PlayMPL as the principal sponsor for @KKRiders in @IPL & @TKRiders in @CPL

They are a vibrant Indian startup in Esports & Gaming, promoted & run by young, innovative minds. Looking fwd to building this partnership pic.twitter.com/kbWg86PsIB — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) August 14, 2020

According to InsideSport, the total investments made by mobile handset category in IPL 2019 ranged from ₹350-400 crores. This year, the IPL 2020 is will likely see fantasy sports and gaming take the top spot, with investments estimated to be around ₹300 crores. The IPL 2020 broadcasters are also upbeat since the tournament will coincide with the festive season in India, which offers a massive opportunity for advertisers to take advantage of.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/Dream11