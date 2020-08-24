KL Rahul Set To Emulate MS Dhoni In THIS Fashion In IPL 2020 As Kings XI Punjab Captain

Like many Indian cricketers, KL Rahul was also stuck at home during the majority of the India lockdown phase. He is now expected to return to the fold as Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) captain in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. KL Rahul, along with the rest of the KXIP set-up, has touched down in Dubai for the impending T20 carnival. Before departing for the desert country, the newly-appointed captain talked about his IPL 2020 plans along with his initial reaction to the MS Dhoni retirement news.

KXIP captain KL Rahul excited for IPL 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni 'fan' MSK Prasad Claims To Be Waiting For CSK Captain's Return In IPL 2020

IPL 2020: KL Rahul to helm dual roles of captaincy and wicketkeeping like MS Dhoni

In an interview with The Indian Express, KL Rahul revealed that he would love to keep wickets in the upcoming IPL 2020 season as standing behind the stumps will give him a “full 360-degree view” og the game as KXIP captain. According to him, wicketkeeping helps to know “what is happening” around the field and “it’s a good place to be”. If KL Rahul decides to keep wickets, he will join the likes of MS Dhoni (CSK) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) as IPL 2020 wicketkeeper-captains.

The 28-year-old also revealed that he has learned a lot from watching MS Dhoni in action. He said that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is known for his calmness and for backing players who have potential to become match-winners. KL Rahul also praised the “passionate” captaincy approaches of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their respective franchises.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

KL Rahul’s reaction to MS Dhoni retirement

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Speaking about the cricketer’s retirement from Team India, KL Rahul said that just like the rest of the country, he too was emotional after the announcement. The stylish right-handed batsman said that he would have wanted to play some more cricket with MS Dhoni for the national side.

Interestingly, KL Rahul is widely tipped as one of the likely candidates to replace the former World Cup-winning captain. Speaking about his prospects of replacing the legendary cricketer, KL Rahul said that he is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do.

Also Read | KXIP Captain KL Rahul Donates PPE Kits To CISF Jawaans At Bengaluru Airport

Also Read | 'He's Got A Sound Temperament': Wasim Jaffer On KL Rahul's Appointment As KXIP Skipper

Image credits: IPLT20.COM