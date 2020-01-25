Shoaib Malik Gives A Befitting Reply To A Journalist When Asked About Coach Misbah-ul-Haq

All-rounder Shoaib Malik gave a befitting reply to a journalist when he had asked him a funny question during the post-match press conference after Pakistan's five-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. It so happened that Malik was asked a hilarious question about the Pakistan chief selector-cum-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Malik's befitting reply to a journalist

The journalist had asked Shoaib Malik whether he would look to groom the head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as well along with the youngsters since he was the veteran all-rounder's junior.

''Shoaib you had talked about grooming the youngsters, you are your coach's senior so are you going to groom him as well?'' asked the reporter which left the entire press box in splits.

''See there is no one in this world who says that I have learned everything. Even Sachin Tendulkar himself and many other eminent personalities could not say that they have learned everything. Look, the learning process never ends. Many cricketers and coaches have come and a lot has happened but that learning process never ended. So the learning process is for everyone'', replied Shoaib Malik.

''We just go after people too early, we want overnight results which is not at all possible. We have to show some patience and if someone has got a chance, then we need to wait for a while. I know that you people (media) want masala and in fact, everyone wants masala but you need to think about the country as well. If some people have been given the responsibilities that they can do well in future then I think we need to wait and support them'', he added.

The video was also posted on social media. Watch it right here.

Shoaib Malik helps Pakistan get over the finish line

Chasing a target of 142 in the 1st T20I, Pakistan were in trouble early on when skipper Babar Azam departed without troubling the scorers. Soon, they were reduced to 35/2 and that is when Malik came out and anchored the run chase. He scored a quick half-century and remained unbeaten on a 45-ball 58 as the hosts got past the line with five wickets and three balls to spare.

