Nitish Rana Dedicates Fiery Knock Vs Delhi To Father-in-law, Holds Up Shirt In His Memory

After a string of poor performances, Kolkata's number three Nitish Rana came back strong against Delhi as he notched up a brilliant half-century. Rana stitched a significant partnership with Sunil Narine worth over 100 as the duo wrecked carnage at the Abu Dhabi stadium. After bringing up his half-century, Rana dedicated the milestone to his father-in-law who passed away yesterday. The heartwarming gesture was appreciated by netizens as they wished peace for Rana's father-in-law.

Rana clobbered Delhi bowlers mercilessly to score 81 runs off 53 balls before getting dismissed by Marcus Stoinis. The number three batsman smacked 13 fours and a maximum at the strike rate of 152.83. As a result of his effort, Kolkata were able to set a target of 194 runs for Delhi to chase.

After putting Kolkata to bat first, Delhi came out with a change in the opening pair as Ajinkya Rahane replaced Prithvi Shaw to join Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. However, the duo failed to make an impact as Pat Cummins had different plans for them. While the Australian talisman trapped Ajinkya Rahane before the stumps for a duck, he clean bowled in-form Shikhar Dhawan to inflict serious damage. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant attempt to rebuild the Delhi innings as they cruise past 60 in 10 overs with 129 needed off 59 balls.

Sunil Narine wreaks havoc

Returning after a two-match break after being called out for suspect action, Sunil Narine set the Abu Dhabi stadium ablaze with his fiery 32-ball 64 against Delhi on Saturday. Narine, who has failed to go big with the bat this season, was promoted above skipper Eoin Morgan to push the scoring rate after Dinesh Karthik fell. Without wasting any time, the West Indies bowling all-rounder took the Delhi bowlers to cleaners smacking them all across the park.

