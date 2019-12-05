No Bits, No Pieces; Virat Kohli Makes Huge Claim About Ravindra Jadeja Ahead Of Return

India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his comeback to the T20 squad against the West Indies and skipper Virat Kohli feels that the left-handed cricketer is in the best phase of his career. Speaking ahead of the first T20 in Hyderabad, skipper Virat Kohli justified Jadeja's return to the Indian side for the shortest format of the game and said that the all-rounder was batting well and was extremely accurate with the ball. Jadeja, who has been a constant face in the Test side will be making his return to the T20 side after a significant gap and will look to cement his place in the side for the T20 World Cup next year in Australia.

Jadeja is in the best batting form'

Kohli also reflected upon Ravindra Jadeja and his recent form since the World Cup. The skipper said, "Bringing Jaddu (Jadeja) back as well, we feel he is batting really well. He is probably in the best batting form of his life, bowling he is a proper finger spinner, very accurate as well and we don't have any doubts on him in the field. I think this is really his best phase as an all-rounder and we want to maximize that. Even Washington has been good with the new ball, so we are very happy with the way our options are placed. It all depends on what we need to take on the park according to what game we are playing. I think T20 cricket is all about being flexible in where people ball and where people bat. There won't be a set position. We have to be unpredictable."

The basic rule of T20 cricket

Addressing the media on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said, "Having two wrist spinners is big advantage playing in Australia in big fields, there might be some games where both might play together but in T20 cricket as I mentioned it's all about balance and pre-dominantly we see one guy playing with Jadeja and one with Washington because it gives us all kinds of variety in the bowling attack along with the two-seamers and the all-rounder."

