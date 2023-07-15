'No Chance': Ex-cricketer Lambasts West Indies For Choosing Spinning Track In First Test

India defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Windsor Park in Dominica. West Indies were bowled out for 150 and 130 runs in their two innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking 12 wickets in the match. India scored 421-5 and declared in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 and Rohit Sharma made 103. Ashwin was the star of the show as he proved that he is still one of the best bowlers in the world.

3 things you need to know

The match was played on a turning pitch, which suited India's spinners

West Indies' batting was poor throughout the match, and they were unable to cope with the Indian spin attack

India's fielding was also excellent, and they took a number of catches to dismiss the Windies batsmen

Aakash Chopra highlights West Indies' mistake

According to Aakash Chopra, the West Indies made a self-inflicted mistake by preparing a turning track for the first Test against India. On Day 3, Rohit Sharma and his team secured a comprehensive victory, winning by an innings and 141 runs. The Windies were dismissed for 150 and 130 in their two innings, while India declared their only innings at 421/5. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with a seven-wicket haul.

Ravindra Jadeja attempts to hit a shot during the India tour of West Indies' first Test match; Image: AP

Chopra expressed his thoughts on the match in a video posted on his YouTube channel. He questioned the West Indies' decision to create such a pitch, stating:

West Indies might try to prepare a different pitch at Port of Spain (for the second Test) because if you play on such a pitch, this is called digging your own grave. You had no chance of beating India on this pitch. It was a spinning surface.

The former Indian opener also emphasized the significant gap between the two teams. While acknowledging that the World Test Championship added context to the game, he felt that the contest lacked competitiveness.

The victory propelled India to the top spot in the current cycle of the West Test Championship. Australia and England are on the second and third positions respectively.

Image: AP