'No One Should Dare To Write Off The Indian Cricket Team Ever': Kaif Thunders Post MCG Win

Lauding stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's efforts in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, veteran cricketer Mohammad Kaif asserted that no one should 'dare to write off the Indian cricket team ever.' Kaif's remarks came in the backdrop of India's humiliating defeat at Adelaide in the first Test and a courageous comeback at the MCG on Tuesday to level the series 1-1. The Men in Blue led by Ajinkya Rahane crushed Australia by 8 wickets without key players namely, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami and Rohit Sharma in playing XI and another speedster - Umesh Yadav - sustaining an injury in the first innings forcing him out of the second one.

Ajinkya Rahane led the team from the front as smashed brilliant century putting India in a dominant position with a considerable lead. The skipper has been showered praise for his strategic field placements and on-point execution of plans. Mohammad Kaif also thanked Rahane for providing fans with this 'memorable win' and also with hope at the end of a difficult year.

Thanks Ajinkya, you didn't just give us a memorable Test win, you also gave us hope at the end of a difficult year. Your team, especially Siraj and Gill, help us dream of a great 2021. No one should dare to write off the Indian cricket team ever. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 29, 2020

READ | India Vs Australia: SCG Gets Nod To Host Annual Pink Test Post Initial COVID-19 Threat

'One of the great comebacks': Shastri

Team India Head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the players after India's comeback win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. During the post-match presser, the former Indian all-rounder was asked whether he has seen any generation of India perform like this in the absence of the captain, one main strike bowler who already not in the team, and then asked him where does he rate this performance to which Shastri replied by terming this win as 'one of the greatest comebacks'.

READ | DRS & Umpiring Errors Trigger 'Umpire's Call' Debate Amid India-Australia Boxing Day Test

"I think this will go down in the annals of Indian Cricket - world cricket as the as one of the great comebacks in the history of the game. You know to be rolled over for 36 and then three days later to get up, and be ready to punch was outstanding. I think the boys deserve all the credit for the character they have shown- 'Real Character", said Ravi Shastri.

READ | India's MCG Victory Forces Shoaib Akhtar To Take U-turn After Harsh Adelaide Criticism

India level series at the MCG

Staging a gutsy comeback in the second Test after the Adelaide rout, the touring Indian party without several key players defeated the Australians by 8 wickets to level the Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers worked in tandem to bundle the Aussies out for just 200 in their second innings as the batsmen just had to chase a paltry total of 70 which they did in style.

Debutant Gill who had scored 45 in the first innings once against ensured that the visitors got off to a flying start in their paltry run chase as he went after the Australian bowling attack right from the word 'Go' and when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders ended up losing the wickets of opener Mayank Agarwal and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in single digits, Gill played his natural game and took India past the finish line by eight wickets. He remained unbeaten on 35.

READ | Australia Fined 40% Of Match Fee, Lose 4 Points From Championship Tally For Slow Over Rate

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.