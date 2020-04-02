No Pay Cuts? BCCI Yet To Decide On Salary Deductions For Indian Cricketers: Source

Members of Team India will not be subjected to pay cuts as it is not in the BCCI's scheme of things according to a source from the governing body, as quoted by ANI. With the game coming to a halt and little hope of the IPL amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the BCCI source revealed that the apex body had not thought about pay cuts for the Indian cricketers and that it wasn't even on their minds at the moment. Cricketing boards across the globe are bracing themselves for a financial drought as the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the schedule off the tracks, possibly resulting in severe losses for most countries.

'Picture is so hazy'

Talking about the Indian Premier League and the chances of the tournament commencing any time in the future, the BCCI source said that there was no clarity at the moment and that it was essential to wait in order to figure out what had to be done next. The source further mentioned that until visa and travel restrictions were not clear, a call cannot be taken on the tourney. Addressing the rumours of IPL getting a separate window later in 2020, the source clarified that the franchise owners and the members had discussed the same and that they were willing to go for it if a suitable window was found. However, the source asserted that the country must focus on beating the COVID-19 pandemic at the moment as it was the need of the hour.

Stakeholders looking at the Sept-Nov window

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players. According to a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it. If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract fans to the stadiums.

