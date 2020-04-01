BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Donates 2000 Kg Rice For Underprivileged At Belur Math

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly visited Belur Math in Kolkata and donated 2000 KGs of rice for the needy. Taking to Twitter, Ganguly stated that he visited the organisation founded by Swami Vivekananda after 25 years to provide relief to the underprivileged. Several sports stars have come forward in the moment of crisis to provide relief to the underprivileged and to battle Coronavirus which has infected over 1600 people across the country.

BCCI donates Rs 51 crores

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contributed a sum of Rs. 51 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to combat the deadly COVID-19. Taking to the micro-blogging site, it was announced by the national cricket board that they have made the necessary contribution from their end and also attached a screenshot of the Payment Order reference and the Account Statement for the same.

Cricketers contribute to relief fund

Indian team skipper Virat Kohli had earlier announced that he donated a 'certain amount' along with wife Anushka Sharma to the PM CARES fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar has donated ₹50 lakh to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Out of ₹50 lakhs, ₹25 lakh has been provided to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) will be given to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour. Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday pledged to donate a sum of Rs 10 lakh.

