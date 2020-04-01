Sreesanth Hopes For A Miracle As He Believes He Has No 'realistic' Chance Of A Comeback

Convicted of spot-fixing charges in 2013, Indian fast bowler Sreesanth after remaining in the shadows for years has now opened up on his hopes of being a part of the Men in Blue once again after his ban ends in September this year. The Kerala-lad has stated that 'realistically' he does not have a chance to represent India but he always follows something which his father told him, that is, 'never give up as long as you’re breathing.’

'Miracles happen every moment'

The speedster has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for the Men in Blue and has bagged 169 wickets across formats. Sreesanth added that he has never believed in being 'realistic' and instead he has always believed that he will play for India and win a World Cup. 'Miracles happen every moment, believe,' said Sreesanth. He had last played for India in 2011.

Remembered for penetrating in-swinging yorkers and his on-field antics, Sreesanth was part of India’s victorious 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup campaigns. Unfortunately, his career was cut short with a 7-year ban when the cricketer was involved in a spot-fixing scandal in IPL 2013.

The BCCI had banned Sreesanth for life in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL of that year. Sreesanth, who will be 37 years of age by the time the ban ends, will be eligible to play cricket professionally and can be associated with the sport as a coach or mentor or TV commentator/expert in the future.

