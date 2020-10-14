NOR Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Preview

Northern (Pakistan) and Sindh will meet in the 25th league match of the National T20 Cup 2020 on Wednesday at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi at 3:30 pm IST. Fans can catch NOR vs SIN live streaming on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our NOR vs SIN match prediction, NOR vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs SIN playing 11.

NOR vs SIN live: NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Defending champions Northern have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The team are stationed right at the top of the table and are one of the favourites to clinch the championship. With only a single defeat to their name so far, Northern will look to continue their dominant run as they take on Sindh.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh have jumped up to third in the table after winning their clash against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. Sindh have regained their form at the right time and a victory here will solidify their place in the top half of the points table.

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOR vs SIN Dream11 team

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SIN playing 11: NOR squad

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SIN playing 11: SIN squad

Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NOR vs SIN Dream11 team

Shadab Khan

H. Rauf

K. Manzoor

Anwar-Ali

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S. Ahmed

Batsmen: K. Manzoor, A. Ali (vice-captain), S. Khan, Z. Malik

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (captain), Anwar-Ali, M. Nawaz

Bowlers: H. Rauf, S. Khan, M. Hasnain

NOR vs SIN live: NOR vs SIN match prediction

As per our NOR vs SIN match prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction, NOR vs SIN top picks and NOR vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs SIN match prediction and NOR vs SIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

