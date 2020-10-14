NOR Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Northern (Pakistan) and Sindh will meet in the 25th league match of the National T20 Cup 2020 on Wednesday at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi at 3:30 pm IST. Fans can catch NOR vs SIN live streaming on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our NOR vs SIN match prediction, NOR vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs SIN playing 11.
Defending champions Northern have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The team are stationed right at the top of the table and are one of the favourites to clinch the championship. With only a single defeat to their name so far, Northern will look to continue their dominant run as they take on Sindh.
The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh have jumped up to third in the table after winning their clash against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. Sindh have regained their form at the right time and a victory here will solidify their place in the top half of the points table.
19.1 4⃣— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 13, 2020
19.2⏺️
19.3⏺️
19.4 6⃣
19.5 4⃣
19.6 6⃣
The entertaining final over!
Scorecard: https://t.co/dVDtlG9aug
Highlights: https://t.co/7H6AE6lXT4#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #KPvSIN pic.twitter.com/NuFtgcH1DX
Wicket-keepers: S. Ahmed
Batsmen: K. Manzoor, A. Ali (vice-captain), S. Khan, Z. Malik
All-rounders: Shadab Khan (captain), Anwar-Ali, M. Nawaz
Bowlers: H. Rauf, S. Khan, M. Hasnain
As per our NOR vs SIN match prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the contest.
