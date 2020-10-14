Dream11 IPL 2020 Star Krunal Pandya Jumps In On 'How It Started, How It's Going' Trend

The 'how it started how it's going' trend has taken social media by storm and the fever has certainly reached the Dream11 IPL 2020. In what started out as a romantic trend, with couples showing how they met and how they're now engaged or have kids, it soon transpired into people using the meme to track their career trajectories and transformations ensuring a meme fest online. Mumbai star Krunal Pandya also joined in on the 'how it started how it's going trend', sharing a couple of pictures with his brother and fellow teammate Hardik Pandya.

Krunal Pandya Twitter: Mumbai star joins meme bandwagon during Dream11 IPL 2020

Krunal Pandya has been in fine form for Mumbai during the Dream11 IPL 2020, establishing himself as a vital cog in Rohit Sharma's plans. The all-rounder, one of the many gems discovered by Mumbai during the Dream11 IPL, was instrumental in his team's win over table-toppers Delhi last time out.

After the win, Krunal Pandya took to Twitter to join the 'how it started how it's going' meme bandwagon, sharing a couple of pictures with his brother Hardik Pandya. The Krunal Pandya Twitter post saw the brothers pose with a local tournament trophy as youngsters, while the other image portrayed their meteoric rise, as they posed with the IPL trophy.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/9VIDwuoAgB — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 13, 2020

Fans were in awe of the Mumbai star's post, with many wishing him the very best for the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have been instrumental in Mumbai's dominance in the IPL over recent seasons, with Rohit Sharma's side having lifted the trophy four times in the past seven seasons. The brothers are known for their explosive batting and well known for their skills with the ball, allowing much-needed balance to their entire set-up.

While Krunal is yet to fire with the bat in the Dream11 IPL 2020, he has been handy with the ball for the defending champions, scalping five wickets so far, at a respectable economy rate of 8.18. According to ESPNCricinfo's Smart Stats, Krunal was Mumbai's star performer during their win over Delhi, despite the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock scoring half-centuries. The 29-year-old will hope to make the most of his good start and help his team clinch the Dream11 IPL 2020 title in the UAE.

(Image Courtesy: Krunal Pandya Twitter)

