Dream11 IPL Mid-season Transfer: Delhi Official Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane Rumours

Ahead of Tuesday's Chennai vs Hyderabad match, the Dream11 IPL 2020 had reached its halfway stage. With each of the teams having completed seven of their fourteen possible games, the IPL mid season transfer window is now open. The option for an IPL mid season transfer was first provided to teams in the 2018 edition of the league. While the provision has never been used by any side, the Dream11 IPL may see its first transfers take place this year.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Sets Up New Initiative For The Underprivileged, Jonty Rhodes Lauds Cricketer

Dream11 IPL mid season transfer rules

Unlike previous years, the BCCI has said that even capped players can be part of the mid season transfers at the Dream11 IPL. Any player who has played less than two matches for their side is eligible for a Dream11 IPL mid season transfer. This opens up a lot of scope for some of the bigger names that have been warming the benches in anticipation of game time. The rule change may also be a godsend for teams that have lost some of their more experienced players to injuries.

Foremost in the list for buying new players will be Chennai and Hyderabad who have both lost marquee names such like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuveneshar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh. Delhi, while in a good position on the table, have also lost out on senior bowler Ishant Sharma's services for the rest of the tournament and Rishabh Pant for another week. In such conditions, it is unlikely that they will want to give away any of their players from the bench.

Also Read | Sam Curran's Promotion To Opener Impresses Chennai Fans, Shane Watson Trolled Online

Will Ajinkya Rahane transfer to Chennai?

At the beginning of the tournament, very few people could have predicted the predicament that Chennai have found themselves in. The three-time IPL winners, led by MS Dhoni, have not yet hit their stride at the Dream11 IPL. Languishing in 7th place on the table with just four points, Chennai will be looking for a strong No.3 to replace Suresh Raina. After Raina's unceremonious departure from Dubai before the start of the Dream11 IPL, Chennai maintained that his loss would not affect their game. But this is in fact proven to be the case.

A big name Chennai will be eyeing is Delhi's Ajinkya Rahane. The ex-Rajasthan batsman found a place in the young Delhi side at the 2020 auction, but has been used in just the one game against Mumbai so far. His score at the game was an average 15 off 15 balls, but it is his larger IPL legacy that Chennai will look at. Rahane has made 3835 in his 141 games at the IPL. His average at the tournament is 32.77 with a strike rate of 121.82. With Pant set to return to the team in a week, it remains to be seen if Rahane gets more than two games or dons the yellow jersey of Chennai.

According to a Delhi team official, he told InsideSport that they have intention of transferring Ajinkya Rahane, who got a game against Mumbai recently and is set to get a few more with Pant being out. In fact, Delhi is also said to be disinterested in transferring any of their players.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL Transfers: Which Players Are Eligible From Each Team So Far?

Also Read | MS Dhoni Has THIS Inspiration To Look Upto For Winning Crunch Hyderabad Match

Image Credits: Delhi IPL team twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.