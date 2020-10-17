NOR Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Northern (Pakistan) are set to face Southern Punjab in the 1st semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our NOR vs SOP match prediction and NOR vs SOP Dream11 team.
Northern had an incredible league phase where they finished as table-toppers and were the first team to qualify for the semis. NOR have been consistent throughout the tournament with both bat and ball and won their last league match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 runs. They will be looking to continue this run of form with one eye on the final.
Man of the Match @sohaibcricketer blasted 81 off 29 balls to seal a dramatic win for Southern Punjab and the last semi-final spot in the final group match— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 16, 2020
Highlights https://t.co/7H6AE6lXT4#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BALvSP pic.twitter.com/xGxshn4h6l
On the other hand, SOP looked down and out of the tournament and were nowhere in contention for a place in the semi-final. However, the dynamics changed in the last match with SOP chasing down the target set by Balochistan in 10.4 overs. Despite sharing the same number of points with Balochistan and Central Punjab, SOP qualified to the semis on the basis of net run rate.
Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Ali Imran, Rohail Nazir (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa, Muhammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Ismail, Sohail Akhtar, Raja Farzan.
Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Mohammad Imran, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas, Ali Shafiq, Umar Siddiq, Dilbar Hussain.
As per our NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the match.
