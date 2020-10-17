ROM Vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Balkan Cup 2020 Match Preview

Romania are set to face Bulgaria in the second match of the Balkan Cup 2020 that will be played on Saturday in Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our ROM vs BUL match prediction and ROM vs BUL Dream11 team.

ROM vs BUL live: ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the four-match T20I series with Bulgaria having already taken the lead by winning the 1st T20I on Friday after beating Romania by 33 runs. After winning the toss, Bulgaria decided to bat first and put up 128/5 from their 20 overs. Bakhtiar Tahiri was the best batsman for the side, scoring 41 runs and he will once again be expected to fire with the bat. The bowlers bowled really well to bowl out their opponents for just 95 runs and will be expected to do the same in the second T20I.

Congratulations to @CricketRomania for the vision and creation of Moara Vlasiei, a stunning European cricket ground. What an incredible venue. @icc_europe @ICCMediaComms pic.twitter.com/XH8Vbhx6vI — Ed Shuttleworth (@ShuttleworthEd) October 6, 2018

Coming to Romania, Sami Ullah bowled well and picked up two wickets while wicketkeeper Abdul Shakoor was the highest scorer for the side in the previous match. Romania will have to perform really well to level the series in this contest.

ROM vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the ROM vs BUL Dream11 team

ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction: ROM squad for ROM vs BUL Dream11 team

Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Imran Haider (wk), Sami Ullah, Laurentiu Gherasim/Marian Gherasim, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Petre Danci, Abdul Shakoor, Laurentiu Gherasim/Marian Gherasim, Adbul Asif Bevinje, Vasu Saini, Peter Masih, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Waqar Abbasi.

ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction: BUL squad for ROM vs BUL Dream11 team

Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kiran Dasan (wk), Sulaiman Ali, Aravinda de Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Prakash Mishra (c), Agagyul Ahmadhel, Delrick Varghese Vinu, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Hristo Ivanov/Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Boiko Ivanov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Nikolay Nankov, Hristo Ivanov/Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Ivaylo Katzarski.

ROM vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Top picks for ROM vs BUL Dream11 team

Kiran Dasan

Ramesh Satheesan

Prakash Mishra

Sivakumar Periyalwar

ROM vs BUL match prediction: ROM vs BUL Dream11 team

ROM vs BUL live: ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction

As per our ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction, BUL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction, ROM vs BUL top picks and ROM vs BUL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ROM vs BUL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Ed Shuttleworth / Twitter

