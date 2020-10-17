Romania Vs Bulgaria 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Romania and Bulgaria will battle each other in the 2nd T20I of the Balkan Cup on Saturday, October 17. The match will be played at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the Romania vs Bulgaria live streaming info, how to watch Romania vs Bulgaria live in India, where to catch Romania vs Bulgaria live scores and our Romania vs Bulgaria prediction.

Also Read: Muttiah Muralitharan Releases Statement On '800' Movie Controversy, Says Quotes 'twisted'

Romania vs Bulgaria 2nd T20I: Romania vs Bulgaria live streaming info and preview

Bulgaria will certainly start as favourites following their impressive performance in the 1st T20 on Friday. It was a complete team performance from Bulgaria and they will be looking to do the same in the upcoming encounter. On the other hand, Romania are playing T20 cricket after a year and looked rusty in the 1st T20I.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav's STUNNING Catch Applauded By Fans As Kolkata Batting Collapses

Romania vs Bulgaria 2nd T20I: Weather report ahead of Romania vs Bulgaria live streaming

The conditions will be partly sunny with a thunderstorm expected as the match progresses. The humidity is forecasted at 86% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. With a thunderstorm expected during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 'We Weren’t In The Race At All Really' Says Eoin Morgan After A One-sided Loss

Romania vs Bulgaria 2nd T20I: Pitch report ahead of Romania vs Bulgaria live streaming

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks good for batting at this venue. With the ball coming on to the bat really well, batsmen will look to put up a defendable total for the side. However, there is enough on offer for the bowlers as well and the high humidity levels might help them early on.

Also Read: Ponting Hopes To Play Best Cricket In Back Half Of IPL As Delhi Continues Winning Streak

Romania vs Bulgaria live streaming: Romania vs Bulgaria live in India & Romania vs Bulgaria live score details

The 2nd T20I of the Balkan Cup series will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. Romania vs Bulgaria live streaming will also be unavailable in the country. However, fans can catch Romania vs Bulgaria live scores by logging on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode.

Image:

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.