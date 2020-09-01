NOR Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

Northamptonshire are all set to take on Warwickshire in a Central group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at County Ground, Northampton on Tuesday, September 1 at 11 PM IST. Here is a look at our NOR vs WAS match prediction, NOR vs WAS Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs WAS playing 11

Neither of the sides have been on the losing side in the tournament. Northamptonshire have featured in 3 games, with two victories and a game abandoned due to rain. Warwickshire too had a game that was washed out and they won the other contest they played in the tournament so far. The contest promises to be a close one, with both the teams looking to build on their momentum and earn a win.

Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Nathan Buck, Joshua Cobb, Ben Sanderson, Alex Wakely, Gareth Berg, Graeme White, Adam Rossington, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Sole, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Glover.

Will Rhodes, Ian Bell, Jeetan Patel, Tim Bresnan, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Michael Burgess, Olly Stone, Liam Norwell, Sam Hain, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Henry Brookes, Ed Pollock, Jacob Lintott, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley.

NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction: NOR vs WAS top picks

Paul Sterling

Ian Bell

Adam Rossington

Joshua Cobb

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batsman: Ian Bell, Paul Sterling (C), Richard Levi, Adam Hose

All-rounder: Tim Bresnan, Joshua Cobb

Bowler: Olly Stone, Jeetan Patel (VC), Brandon Glover, Ben Sanderson

Considering their initial performance in the competition and the team combination, Northamptonshire start off as the favourites in the game against Warwickshire.

Note: The NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, NOR vs WAS Dream11 top picks, and NOR vs WAS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

