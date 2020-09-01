ESS Vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

Essex are all set to take on Hampshire in a South group league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at County Ground, Chelmsford on Tuesday, September 1 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ESS vs HAM match prediction, ESS vs HAM Dream11 team and the probable ESS vs HAM playing 11.

ESS vs HAM live ESS vs HAM match prediction and preview:

Essex, the defending champions, are coming into the game after being involved in a tie in their previous encounter. Both the teams are yet to register a win into the tournament and will look to gain momentum with a victory over their opposition. Bowling seems to be the concern for Hampshire looking at their Vitality T20 Blast campaign so far.

The first matches of both the teams were washed out due to rain. However, due to their tie against Surrey, Essex are a point ahead of the Hampshire side, who on the other hand are at the bottom of the South Group. Both the teams will look to put up a powerful show in the ESS VS HAM match.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: ESS vs HAM Dream11 team, squad list

ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: ESS vs HAM Dream11 team: ESS squad

Adam Wheater, Michael-Kyle Pepper, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Rishi Patel, Ryan ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Aaron Beard, Jack Plom, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Josh Rymell

ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: ESS vs HAM Dream11 team: HAM squad list

Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Harry Came, Oliver Soames, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Wood, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, George Munsey, Ajeet Dale, Scott Curr

ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: ESS vs HAM top picks

Simon Harmer

Tom Alsop

Ryan ten Doeschate

ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: ESS vs HAM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: Ryan ten Doeschate (VC), George Munsey, Joe Weatherley

All-rounders: Cameron Delport (C), Ian Holland, Paul Walter, James Fuller

Bowlers: Mason Crane, Simon Harmer, Mathew Quinn

ESS vs HAM match prediction

Considering their initial performance in the competition and the team combination, Essex start off as the favourites in the game against Hampshire.

Note: The ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction, ESS vs HAM Dream11 top picks and ESS vs HAM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Essex Cricket Instagram