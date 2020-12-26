Suresh Raina Celebrates Christmas With Virender Sehwag And Shikhar Dhawan; See Pictures

Former India batsman Suresh Raina caught up with some his former teammates on Christmas Eve. The 34-year-old recently courted controversy after being detained by the Mumbai Police for flouting coronavirus protocols. Now back home, the Chennai star caught up with Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan for Christmas.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Makes Test Debut, Joins THIS Elite Club Of Indians Featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Suresh Raina meets Sehwag, Dhawan on Christmas, calls them his 'Karan Arjun'

Suresh Raina took to social media on Friday to share an image of him hanging out Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan. The trio sported broad smiles in the picture and seemed to enjoy each others' company. Raina, who posted the image on Twitter, termed himself and Dhawan as "Karan Arjun" of Virender Sehwag and expressed his happiness after catching up with the two Delhi cricketers.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara 18 Runs Away From Moving Ahead Of Virat Kohli For TOP Indian Record

Veeru bhai ke Karan Arjun aa gaye 😂 So lovely to see you both @virendersehwag bhai & @SDhawan25. ❤️❤️✅ pic.twitter.com/f89Yw9rIP6 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 25, 2020

Raina officially announced his international retirement on Independence Day earlier this year, along with fellow teammate and captain MS Dhoni. The southpaw had pulled out of IPL 2020 ahead of the start of the season, citing personal reasons. However, some media reports suggested that Raina had a feud with the Chennai management over the hotel room allocated in Dubai. The 34-year-old, however, is set to lead Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Trophy 2020-21.

Also Read: Cricket Australia Pays Heartwarming Tribute To Dean Jones On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Test

Raina retirement: CSK set to retain star player, left-hander to make a return in SMAT20

Raina has been one of the stalwarts of the tournament over the years will have to sign a new deal with Chennai after his previous deal ended in October after the left-hander returned from UAE. MS Dhoni and co. struggled in Raina's absence, as they recorded their worst-ever IPL season, finishing 7th with just 6 wins from 14 games. The official stated that Raina's recent arrest has nothing to do with the franchise plans and the left-hander will be a part of their set up.

Also Read: Boxing Day Test: Bumrah, Ashwin Decimate Australia For 195 On Opening Day

The 34-year-old hasn’t played competitive cricket for the past one year but he has been training hard in the gym and keeping himself fit for the upcoming domestic season in India. The SMAT20 after much delay will now kick start the Indian domestic season and will be played from January 10 to 31 in six different states where bio-secure hubs will be created, much like the ones during the IPL and the India tour of Australia.

(Image Courtesy: Suresh Raina Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.