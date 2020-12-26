Robin Jackman Death: Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Famous 2000s TV Commentator

Former England pacer and renowned South African broadcaster Robin Jackman passed away on Christmas at the age of 75. Born in Shimla, India, Jackman had played four Tests and 15 ODIs for England and picked 33 wickets in his international career which started at the age of 36. Tributes have flown in from all across the globe for Jackman, regarded as one of the finest commentators of the 2000s.

Robin Jackman death: South African broadcaster passes away on Christmas

After Dean Jones' tragic death earlier this year, another sports broadcaster Robin Jackman breathed his last on Friday. His death occurred just a 48 hours after his long-time Surrey teammate John Edrich breathed his last. Jackman was a regular commentator for the South African broadcaster Supersport and was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. He had previously undergone two operations to remove malignant tumours from his vocal chords.

In the course of a domestic career that began in 1966, Robin Jackman took more than 1400 first-class wickets at 22.80, and scored 5681 runs at 17.69, with 17 half-centuries. His career-best of 8 for 40 came for Rhodesia against Natal in 1972-73. Having made his international debut at the age of 36, Jackman played four Tests and 15 ODIs for England and picked 33 wickets in his international career, including a fifer against West Indies, dismissing the likes of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes and Clive Lloyd.

We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75.



The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/J0fw99qoXC — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2020

In a statement on Boxing Day, CSA's interim board described Jackman as "a household voice for all who loved and followed cricket". The statement also revealed that South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will see the Proteas wear black armbands in honour of the late commentator on Day 2. CSA paid their tribute and said stated that they are mourning the loss of a fine man, a lover of life, a cricket aficionado and a commentator who became part of the fabric of the country's cricket in so many ways.

Tributes flew in from all across the globe after Robin Jackman death, with ICC also releasing a statement on the same. The ICC expressed their grief and expressed their condolences to his family and friends. Former South African captain AB de Villiers also took to social media to pay his respects to the legendary commentator. Former South African head coach Mickey Arthur, who currently coaches Sri Lanka, also expressed his grief on social media, and wrote that Jackman was a 'crickt man through and through'.

RIP Jackers #robinjackman — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 25, 2020

So sorry and sad to hear of the passing of Robin Jackman,a cricket man through and through! #RIPJAKKERS — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) December 25, 2020

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

