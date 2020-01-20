Not Bumrah, Not Kuldeep, Sanjay Manjrekar Picks THIS Bowler As The Best This Home Season

After a thumping home season where India thrashed South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and finally a 2-1 victory against Australia, the Indian bowlers have been on top of their game. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami have also stepped up to help the team grab a victory.

'Got to go with Shami'

However, when it came to picking the best bowler of the season, former Indian cricketer and current analyst and commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar surprisingly, picked pacer Mohammad Shami as the best one. In a question and answer session on Twitter on Monday, Manjrekar was asked who has been the best bowler of the home season according to him. To which he replied, across all three formats, he would go with Mohammad Shami.

In all 3 formats? Got to go with Shami. https://t.co/SLVfZAzlst — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 20, 2020

Manjrekar on MS Dhoni's chances in World T20

A cricket fan had asked Manjrekar whether he reckons that there are any chances of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper playing the T20 World Cup to which the cricketer-turned-commentator replied that it would be one of the major attractions of the IPL with regards to Dhoni and his form. The veteran commentator also added that he is a huge fan of Dhoni and has always been.

MS Dhoni had led India to their first and only T20 World Cup triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007. That was Dhoni's first stint as a captain.

KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant?

It so happened that a fan had asked Manjrekar whether a couple of ODIs are enough to judge KL Rahul's ability as a regular wicketkeeper and is it fair to Rishabh Pant. The fan also asked whether Rahul makes the XI as a keeper ahead of the southpaw.

To this, the cricketer-turned commentator replied that he was pleasantly surprised by the keeping of Rahul. At the same time, the ex-cricketer also added that Rishabh Pant is neither MS Dhoni or Wriddhiman Saha and therefore, Rahul can challenge him for the keeper's position.

