Not Happy With Umpire, Seething Rohit Sharma Questions Decision With Angry DRS Call; WATCH

Team India finished Day 1 of the second Test against Australia at 21/0 in 9 overs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both were unbeaten on 13 and KL Rahul was not out on 4 respectively. The end of the day also had a lot of entertaining moments as when Australia came into bowl they just played one fast bowler which was captain Pat Cummins himself. Australia played three spinners as there was plenty in the pitch for the spinners.

Rohit Sharma gets furious at umpire's decision; Watch

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played the Australian spinners cautiously and ensured that they didn't lose any wicket at the end of day 1. The Australia spinners including Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Nathan Lyon tried their best to get a wicket, they even got successful when playing against Lyon a ball hit Rohit Sharma's pad and went straight towards the short leg. The Australians made a huge appeal and the umpire Michael Gough also gave it out. India captain Rohit Sharma was not happy with the decision and reviewed it straight away. The DRS saved Rohit and the decision was overturned.

The main thing here to note during the event was Rohit Sharma's reaction as soon as the umpire's finger went up. Rohit Sharma was not happy with the umpire's decision and straight away furiously called for the DRS. The decision was overturned after DRS and Rohit Sharma played the last three balls safely.

Talking about the key highlights of day 1 of the 2nd Test so it was the Indian bowlers again who dominated the day and Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 4 wickets.

The Australia batting once again struggled against the India spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The spin duo picked up six Australian batsmen amongst each other. The spin pair also had a record-breaking day as both the spinners ended up making records as well.

Jadeja at one end became the fastest Indian to reach 250 wickets and 2500 runs in Test cricket, at the other end Ashwin became the second Indian to pick 100 wickets vs Australia.