India Vs Australia: R Ashwin Warns Marnus Labuschagne, Aussie Batsman Avoids Any Risk

Team India are playing Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at New Delhi. Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest bowlers of Test cricket and has one of the sharpest brains in the game. Ashwin's match awareness is often lauded by cricket experts as he always keeps an eye on the batsmen's movement.

Ashwin warns Labuschagne

Marnus when ashwin was bowling! This was so funny😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q2rGt8Gu7h — Praj!✨ (@PrajaktaSharma8) February 17, 2023

In the ongoing second Test match in New Delhi Ashwin gave another such example of his match awareness. Ashwin while bowling in the 19th over of the Australia innings suddenly stopped after completing his bowling action. Ashwin saw Marnus Labuschagne walking out of the crease and warned him for the same. To avoid running out at the non-striker's end, Labuschagne quickly went back to his crease.

After the event, it didn't take much time for Ashwin to remove Labuschagne and dismissed both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the space of three balls.

Playing the Indian spinners has always been a tough task for Australian batsmen and they have always struggled against the Indian spinners. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both destroyed the Australia batting lineup in their respective innings which has once again put a question mark on their technique to play spin.

The Indian bowlers after this didn't take much time to wrap up the Australia innings as they were bowled out for 263.

Australia were handed over a humiliating innings and 132-run defeat in Nagpur and they are under a lot of pressure before the second Test match. Australia's batting lineup was brutally exposed by the Indian spinners in the Nagpur Test as they were destroyed by Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings and by R Ashwin in the second innings.

Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and have also lost to them in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The last time Team India met Australia they had defeated them in their home den by a margin of 2-1.

Team India's confidence would be high after defeating Australia convincingly in the Nagpur Test. The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and Team India already are 1-0 ahead in the series.