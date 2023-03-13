'Not In That Space': Virat Kohli Issues First Statement After Ending Test Century Drought

Virat Kohli received the Player of the Match award for his classy century in India vs Australia 4th Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was his first Test century for India in over three years, as he went on to score 186 runs off 422 runs in India’s first batting innings. After the game ended in a draw, Kohli was questioned about the expectations that fans have of him.

Replying during the post-match presentation, the former India captain said the expectations he has from himself as a player is more important for him. He admitted to not being able to play in the tempo and template he has played for over a decade now. He then revealed that is one thing he was looking to do during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

"If I get an opportunity or a descent wicket, I can get a big one"

“I felt like I was batting well from the first innings itself in Nagpur. But we focus more on trying to bat for as long as possible and trying to get the important runs for the team, I did that on a few occasions but not to the capabilities that I have done in the past for the tema, and from that perspective, I was a bit disappointed but there was a belief that I am playing well and if I get an opportunity or a descent wicket, I can get a big one,” Kohli told the broadcaster.

The presenter then asked Kohli if he had a sense of relief after smashing the stunning century, where he hit only 15 fours. “Again as I said relief from the point of view that I could play the way I wanted to play and I was patient enough and I wasn’t getting desperate out there at all. I was very happy with my defence and the tempo I was playing. there wasn't relief from an achievements perspective, to be honest,” he said.

The former skipper added that he is not in a place where he feels the need to prove someone wrong. “It’s like people do have that belief in me because I have done it for a while but I need to keep doing that as well to justify me being there at the field as well. It's part of playing all. From all those perspectives I am happy to get the runs for the team,” Kohli explained. This was the 28th Test century for Kohli and his 75th overall. This was also his 5th international century since September 2022.