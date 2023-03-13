'If It Was Me, I Was Out': Virat Kohli Takes Jibe At Nitin Menon, Umpire Responds; WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen being involved in a hilarious conversation with umpire Nitin Menon on Day 5 of India vs Australia, the fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident became a trending topic on social media, as the star cricketer was heard pulling an epic jibe at the umpire. It took place after Travis Head survived an lbw appeal, as Umpire’s Call came to his rescue.

As the third umpire decision was shown on the big screen, Kohli said, “Mai hota to out tha ( If it was me, It would have been out)”. In the video of the exchange going viral on social media, Menon certainly heard Kohli’s remark and sportingly reacted with a smile and a thumbs up. Menon’s umpiring in the Border Gavaskar Trophy has resulted in Kohli’s wicket on several occasions.

Team India storms into the ICC World Test Championship final

The India vs Australia, fourth Test match looked certain to end in a draw ahead of Day 5’s play on Monday. However, as the day progressed New Zealand’s two–wicket win over Sri Lanka, courtesy of captain Kane Williamson's unbeaten century, meant India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final. While India were eyeing the last spot in the ICC WTC final, Sri Lanka were the only team who could have spoilt that plan for India by winning 2-0 against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli hits first Test century in over three years

As the Kiwi side stormed to a thrilling victory on Monday, this helped India to join Australia in the ICC WTC final. Coming back to the IND vs AUS 4th Test, Kohli played a knock of 186 runs on 364 balls, taking India’s first innings total to 571 runs on Day 4. While Shubman Gill hit 128 off 235, Cheteshwar Pujara hit 42 off 121, Srikar Bharat hit 44 off 88, while Axar Patel notched up 79 off 113.

Earlier in Australia’s first innings, the visitors scored 480 runs riding high on Usman Khawaja’s 180 off 422 and Cameron Green;s 114 off 170. In their second innings, Australia found themselves at 158/2 in 64 overs as Tea was called on the final day. Travis Head missed out on his century by 10 runs in the innings, while Labuschagne was unbeaten on 56 off 174 at Tea.