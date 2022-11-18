'Not Just Players, Even Captains At The Moment': Jadeja Takes Subtle Dig At Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has taken a subtle jibe at Rohit Sharma for taking frequent breaks during bilateral tours. While discussing the current situation of players taking breaks to keep themselves fresh for franchise leagues, Jadeja said that one will find more players taking breaks from bilateral tours, adding "not just players, even captains at the moment." Rohit has been rested from the ongoing white-ball series between India and New Zealand.

Jadeja's jibe at Rohit

"If any young cricketer is not playing for the country, he has the opportunity to go around the world and experience (playing in global T20 leagues). But if somebody is playing for their country and the team needs them and they are away for (playing in) the leagues then there's a problem, especially in India as we are emotional people. I know it's not gonna happen but it's natural," the former India cricketer said.

"If I was 22, and I had the opportunity to go around the world, maybe I'd say I want to take a break from the Bangladesh tour or I won't go on tours which aren't very exciting. Against the biggest teams in the world, nobody is gonna miss it but it's the small teams that will suffer. And there are a lot more teams now. The associate nations are getting better, so you will have more tours and you'll find more players taking breaks. Not just players, even captains at the moment," he added.

Ever since Rohit took charge of the Indian cricket team in all three formats, he has taken several breaks. It is not just Rohit but senior members such as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who are also among the players who take frequent breaks during bilateral series. However, none of the abovementioned players have ever missed a single season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing fatigue or health issues as they do with their India tours.

India vs New Zealand

India are currently playing a three-match T20I series against the Kiwis. The first match of the series was supposed to be played on Friday but the game was abandoned due to rain. The second match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 20. Hardik Pandya is leading the young Indian side in the T20I series.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

