Comparing MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Win Percentages As India Captain In T20Is

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Indian cricket has been lucky in regard to the players it has produced in the last 15 years, especially those who have gone on to build their own legacy. MS Dhoni is at the top of the list followed by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. All three have one thing in common apart from playing for the national team - they have all captained the Indian T20I side in one or more World Cups. In this article, we will compare Dhoni, Kohli, and Sharma's win percentage as India's captains in T20Is.
Among the three players, Sharma has the best win percentage in T20I cricket. He has led India India in 51 matches and has won 39 of those games to take his win percentage to 76.47. Kohli has the second-best win percentage at 64.58, which he achieved after winning 30 out of the 50 games he has captained in. Dhoni has a win percentage of 59.20. He has led India in 72 matches and has won 41 of those games.
|Player
|Mat
|Wins
|Win%
|MS Dhoni
|72
|41
|59.20
|Virat Kohli
|50
|30
|64.58
|Rohit Sharma
|51
|39
|76.47
However, it is important to mention Dhoni won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa with Rohit Sharma playing an important part in the middle-order.
As captain of the T20I team from 2017 to 2021, Kohli played 50 matches and scored 1570 runs at an average of 47.57 and with a strike rate of 140.55. During the period, Kohli has 13 half-centuries to his name. Sharma, on the other hand, has played 51 matches as captain of the Indian T20I team. He has scored 1527 runs at an average of 32.48 and with a strike rate of 147.39. Sharma also registered two centuries and 10 fifties as captain. Dhoni has played 72 matches as captain and has scored 1112 runs at an average of 37.06 and with a strike rate of 122.60.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|50s
|100s
|MS Dhoni
|2006-2016
|72
|1112
|37.06
|122.60
|0
|0
|Virat Kohli
|2017-2021
|50
|1570
|47.57
|140.55
|13
|0
|Rohit Sharma
|2017-2022
|51
|1527
|32.48
|147.39
|10
|2
As far as the overall T20I records of the three players are concerned, Dhoni has played 98 matches and has scored 1617 runs at an average of 37.60. He has scored two half-centuries to his name. Kohli has played 115 matches and has scored 4008 runs at an average of 52.73 and with a strike rate of 137.96. Kohli has one century and 37 fifties for India in the shortest format. Sharma has played 148 games and has smashed 3853 runs with a strike rate of 139.24, including four centuries and 29 half-centuries.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|50s
|100s
|MS Dhoni
|2006-2019
|98
|1617
|37.60
|126.13
|2
|0
|Virat Kohli
|2010-2022
|115
|4008
|52.73
|137.96
|1
|37
|Rohit Sharma
|2007-2022
|148
|3853
|31.32
|139.24
|4
|29
Image: PTI