Comparing MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Win Percentages As India Captain In T20Is

Indian cricket has been lucky in regard to the players it has produced in the last 15 years, especially those who have gone on to build their own legacy. MS Dhoni is at the top of the list followed by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. All three have one thing in common apart from playing for the national team - they have all captained the Indian T20I side in one or more World Cups. In this article, we will compare Dhoni, Kohli, and Sharma's win percentage as India's captains in T20Is.

Dhoni vs Kohli vs Sharma: Win % as T20I captain

Among the three players, Sharma has the best win percentage in T20I cricket. He has led India India in 51 matches and has won 39 of those games to take his win percentage to 76.47. Kohli has the second-best win percentage at 64.58, which he achieved after winning 30 out of the 50 games he has captained in. Dhoni has a win percentage of 59.20. He has led India in 72 matches and has won 41 of those games.

Player Mat Wins Win% MS Dhoni 72 41 59.20 Virat Kohli 50 30 64.58 Rohit Sharma 51 39 76.47

However, it is important to mention Dhoni won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa with Rohit Sharma playing an important part in the middle-order.

Dhoni vs Kohli vs Sharma: T20I stats as captain

As captain of the T20I team from 2017 to 2021, Kohli played 50 matches and scored 1570 runs at an average of 47.57 and with a strike rate of 140.55. During the period, Kohli has 13 half-centuries to his name. Sharma, on the other hand, has played 51 matches as captain of the Indian T20I team. He has scored 1527 runs at an average of 32.48 and with a strike rate of 147.39. Sharma also registered two centuries and 10 fifties as captain. Dhoni has played 72 matches as captain and has scored 1112 runs at an average of 37.06 and with a strike rate of 122.60.

Player Span Mat Runs Ave SR 50s 100s MS Dhoni 2006-2016 72 1112 37.06 122.60 0 0 Virat Kohli 2017-2021 50 1570 47.57 140.55 13 0 Rohit Sharma 2017-2022 51 1527 32.48 147.39 10 2

Dhoni vs Kohli vs Sharma: Overall T20I stats

As far as the overall T20I records of the three players are concerned, Dhoni has played 98 matches and has scored 1617 runs at an average of 37.60. He has scored two half-centuries to his name. Kohli has played 115 matches and has scored 4008 runs at an average of 52.73 and with a strike rate of 137.96. Kohli has one century and 37 fifties for India in the shortest format. Sharma has played 148 games and has smashed 3853 runs with a strike rate of 139.24, including four centuries and 29 half-centuries.

Player Span Mat Runs Ave SR 50s 100s MS Dhoni 2006-2019 98 1617 37.60 126.13 2 0 Virat Kohli 2010-2022 115 4008 52.73 137.96 1 37 Rohit Sharma 2007-2022 148 3853 31.32 139.24 4 29

Image: PTI