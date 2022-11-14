New Zealand Players Recall Dhoni Run-out At 2019 World Cup: 'As Long As He Was There...'

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni's run-out in the first semifinal of the 2019 Cricket World Cup broke the hearts of millions of people across the world. Dhoni had almost taken India to yet another victory but a stunning run-out from Martin Guptill saw India's hope of playing the final getting reduced to ashes. Ahead of the upcoming T20I series against India, New Zealand stars recalled the moment when Dhoni was run-out.

Here's what New Zealand players said as they recalled the famous run-out of MS Dhoni that ended India's hope of winning the crucial semifinal match at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Kane Williamson: I think I might have been at mid-off that is usually where I stand. It was clearly quite a pivotal point in the match. Unbelievable run-out from Martin Guptill for a direct hit from that distance. It clearly was a big wicket which certainly gave us a much better chance to get across the line.

Tom Latham: Where was I? I was meant to be behind the stumps but I was actually chasing after the ball and obviously, Guptill got to it before me so I was sort of hoping that there would be someone at the stump but he managed to hit the stumps so it kind of worked out.

Martin Guptill: Colin de Grandhomme was there but it had to be a direct hit and I think he [Dhoni] was something like that far short so if it had been taken he would have been safe so it had to be a direct hit. It was one hell of a game.

Tim Southee: In that fashion was pretty special for Guptill to be able to hit the stumps from so far away. Those who have played against MS [Dhoni] know that as long as he is there anything is possible. As long as he was there, India had a chance so it was a massive moment in the game and probably sort of final piece that had to go away, and to get it that way was pretty special.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand scored 239/8 in 50 overs thanks to some impressive batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. Williamson smashed 67 off 95 balls, while Taylor scored 74 off 90 balls. Henry Nicholls also contributed with 28 off 51 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for India as he registered a three-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra each picked one wicket to their names.

In the second innings, India lost four wickets in the first 10 overs with just 24 runs on the board. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership before they were both dismissed for 32 runs each. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja then scored some crucial runs to take India closer to the target. Jadeja stayed at the crease till he scored 77 off 59 balls but was dismissed by Trent Boult in the 48th over. The run-out from Martin Guptill ended Dhoni's innings at 50 off 72 balls.

India were bowled out by New Zealand for 221 runs in 49.3 overs. The Kiwis won the game by 18 runs. Matt Henry was named the player of the match for picking three wickets for 37 runs.

Image: Prime Video/AP