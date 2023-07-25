Not Mohammed Siraj But Zaheer Khan Wanted THIS Player To Be 'Player Of The Match' Vs WI

The second Test match between India and the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad concluded in a draw. With the home side needing 289 runs to level the series and India requiring eight wickets for a 2-0 victory, the final day's play was crucial. However, unfortunately, rain played spoilsport, washing out the entire fifth day, resulting in the match ending without a decisive result. Despite the draw in the second Test, India's earlier victory in the first Test led by captain Rohit Sharma proved to be the decisive factor. As a result of their win in the opening match, India clinched the series 1-0 against the West Indies.

3 things you need to know

India defeated West Indies in the two-match Test series 1-0

Mohammed Siraj was named the player of the match in the 2nd Test

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan wanted R Ashwin to get POTM

Zaheer Khan wanted R Ashwin to win Player of the Match award

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin for his outstanding performance in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies. Despite not being officially named Player of the Match in the post-match presentation ceremony after the second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, Ashwin's contributions were undeniably exceptional, leading India to a 1-0 series victory.

Speaking highly of Ashwin in an interview with Jio Cinema, Zaheer Khan commended his performance, stating that he would have chosen him as the Man of the Match instead of Mohammed Siraj. Khan acknowledged Ashwin's incredible 10-wicket haul and his overall impact on the games. While players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored runs, Ashwin's pivotal role in securing crucial wickets for India could not be overlooked.

"He picked up that 10-fer, he was the main wrecker-in-chief, got 15 wickets, got a fifty as well. He had a terrific series. Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) scored runs, but the main guy, who helped India get a result, was right up with his performance. My Man of the Series would have been Ashwin,” Zaheer Khan said.

In the first Test match at Windsor Park in Dominica, Ashwin's brilliant spell of 7 for 71 in the final innings led to West Indies being bowled out for 130, resulting in India's victory by an innings and 141 runs. In the second Test, he contributed both with the ball, taking three wickets, and with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 78 balls in India’s first innings.

Image: AP