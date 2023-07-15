R Ashwin Spins Web Against West Indies, Breaks Numerous Records During IND Vs WI 1st Test

If we look back a month, the Indian bowling department was struggling hard against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 with their best bowler, R Ashwin, not being included in the starting XI, but now the Tamil Nadu-born star took control in his hands during India vs West Indies series.

3 things you need to know

India won the 1st Test of the IND vs WI by an innings

The West Indies did not qualify for the upcoming World Cup in India

R Ashwin makes a return to the starting XI

IND vs WI: R Ashwin takes Team India to victory

(R Ashwin in action in the India vs West Indies 1st Test, Image-AP)

What a tremendous return Ravichandran Ashwin has had! The seasoned bowler was not selected by India for the World Test Championship championship match against Australia at The Oval just one month ago. At Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, he replied by turning up a stellar performance in the first Test match against the West Indies. Ashwin demonstrated his dominance over the course of three days, claiming a record-breaking 12-wicket return that helped India easily win the innings.

Ashwin recorded his 33rd five-wicket haul in a Test match as he took five wickets for 60 runs in the first innings. Ashwin is now the current bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in the format, breaking the mark held by England great James Anderson.

He improved upon his performance in the second innings by taking seven wickets and limiting the West Indies to only 130 runs. With this achievement, Ashwin tied Rangana Herath's record of 34 five-wicket hauls in Test matches, moving him into fifth place overall and just one behind the great Anil Kumble's (35) total. With these two outstanding performances, Ashwin has now surpassed Harbhajan Singh as the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in the rivalry between India and the West Indies. He now shares the top rank with the legendary Malcolm Marshall as well.

What other records has R Ashwin made during India vs West Indies series?

Ravichandran Ashwin's outstanding performance in the Test match equaled a unique milestone, as he took a five-wicket haul in both innings for the sixth time in his career. This achievement ranks him third all-time, after Muttiah Muralitharan (11) and Herath (8). Notably, Ashwin is the only Indian bowler to achieve this feat during a Test match in the West Indies. Ashwin's five-wicket haul in the second innings gave him a ten-wicket haul for the match, his seventh overall. This accomplishment puts him on par with Kumble and places him fifth overall.

Ashwin has now overtaken Shane Warne's record of 28 five-wicket hauls in a winning cause. He is only second behind Muralitharan, who has 41. Overall, Ashwin finished the IND vs WI match with bowling stats of 12 for 131, which is not only his highest away Test return but also the best performance by an Indian bowler in a Test match in the West Indies. It is also the greatest spinning figure ever recorded.