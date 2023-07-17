'Time Violation': R Ashwin Takes A Subtle Dig At Novak Djokovic After Wimbledon Final Loss

Novak Djokovic, widely considered one of the most remarkable tennis players of his generation, found himself in a tough struggle against Carlos Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked player, during the Wimbledon final. Throughout the match, Djokovic faced growing support for Alcaraz, especially when the Serbian player became the target of both the audience and the referee due to apparent time violations.

3 things you need to know

Indian cricketer R Ashwin saw Wimbledon 2023 from the Caribbean Islands

India won the 1st Test and will have its 2nd Test from July 20 against West Indies

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon title

How was Djokovic violating time in the Wimbledon Final 2023 ?

(Djokovic took 33 seconds to serve in the Wimbledon Final 2023, Image-AP)

Carlos Alcaraz creates history at Wimbledon 2023 by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final match. The young Spanish star represents the future of tennis after successfully defending his ATP No. 1 position against the seven-time winner from Serbia. In a tense encounter on Sunday, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic, who had previously won Wimbledon four times in a row, with a score of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. During the match, Djokovic frequently required 33 seconds to serve, compared to Alcaraz's 27-second routine. Djokovic was even advised to speed up his moves as he looked to gain an advantage over his fitter and younger opponent. This led legendary Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to respond to Djokovic on Twitter with a caustic message.

How did R Ashwin respond to Djokovic’s time-wasting tactics?

Djokovic was eventually penalized for a time violation in the second set tie-break, marking the first warning he got despite constantly violating the time restriction during the match to that point. The audience applauded enthusiastically as umpire Fergus Murphy's ruling was announced, and an audible exclamation of "finally" was heard accepting the penalty. Even Ashwin couldn't help but make a subtle remark about Djokovic's circumstances. Tweeting on social media about Novak Djokovic's time violation and using 'claps emoticons'

The game was clinched by the Spaniard and he will be retaining the tag of the ATP World’s No.1 after winning his second Grand Slam title, he won the US Open last year. However, Novak will have to come again next year in order to attempt again to tie Roger Federer’s record of 8 Wimbledon titles. On the other hand, the Indian Bowler Ashwin eyes his 2nd and final Test against West Indies in order to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup in October.