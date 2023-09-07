Not Team India, Gautam Gambhir Names The Team Who Is Favourite To Win ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has shared his favorites to win the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to commence on October 5th. The tournament will kick off with defending champions England playing New Zealand, last edition's runners-up, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. This marks the return of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to India for the first time since 2011, when MS Dhoni led the team to victory, making India the first side to win the coveted title on home soil.

3 things you need to know

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19

The BCCI on Tuesday unveiled a 15-member provisional squad for the event

The last date for the submission of the main World Cup squad is September 28

Gautam Gambhir picks his favourite team to win World Cup

Despite the prevailing belief that India will be the overwhelming favorites on their home turf, former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir, who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, surprised many by not picking the hosts. In a rapid-fire round on the Bada Bharat Show, Gambhir chose Australia as the team he believes has the best chance of lifting the World Cup trophy.

Australia is the most successful team in World Cup history, boasting a remarkable five titles to their name. Under the leadership of former captain Ricky Ponting, the Aussies were dominant, winning consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007. However, their reign was halted by India in 2011, ending Australia's run and securing India's second World Cup title after a 28-year gap.

Australia has assembled a formidable squad for the upcoming World Cup, characterized by a strong contingent of all-rounders. Pat Cummins, the senior pacer, will lead the team, which includes players like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell, among others. In addition to Maxwell, the squad features all-rounders Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, and Marcus Stoinis.

Australia's campaign will begin with a match against hosts India at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8. They will then face South Africa and Sri Lanka in their subsequent games.

