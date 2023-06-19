'Not To Be Feared': Pietersen Gives His Brutal Take On England's Pace Attack In The Ashes

Why you're reading this: The ongoing Ashes battle at Edgbaston has not only showcased intense cricketing action but has also become a platform for discussing the brave captaincy of Ben Stokes. The 32-year-old's bold move to declare England's first innings at 393/8 has garnered attention from fans, ex-cricketers, and even England's men's football team coach, Gareth Southgate, who was impressed by Stokes' fearless approach.

3 things you need to know

This is the first Ashes Test series under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

England have managed to secure a slim seven-run lead after the end of the first innings

Australia won the previous Ashes series by a margin of 4-0 while playing on the home soil

Pietersen opens up on England's pace attack

Ben Stokes' daring decision to declare on Day 1 was complemented by a remarkable performance from England's bowlers, as they managed to dismiss Australia for 386 runs, granting the home side a narrow seven-run lead going into the second innings. Stokes himself claimed the prized wicket of Steve Smith, while Moeen Ali and England's formidable pace trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Ollie Robinson combined to secure the remaining wickets.

However, despite the pacers' impressive display, former England all-rounder Kevin Pietersen believes that the current crop of fast bowlers is not to be feared, comparing them to past stars like Mitchell Johnson and Shoaib Akhtar, who possessed greater pace and aggression. Pietersen noted that if anyone in the current lineup could potentially create a similar impact, it would be the absent Mark Wood.

Pietersen's observation arose while discussing the struggles of Travis Head in handling short-pitched deliveries, urging the dynamic batter to adopt a more aggressive approach. Highlighting the relatively lower pace of England's pacers, Pietersen emphasized that the bowling attack lacked the same intimidating firepower exhibited by former pacers Mitchell Johnson, Shoaib Akhtar, or the potential of Mark Wood.

"There's a reason why the bowlers targeted in there (short deliveries) because we do feel, well everybody feels he (Travis Head) has an issue. And I don't mean to be disrespectful at all to the single bowling lineup but they're (England pacers) not to be feared. And I'll say that from a pace-wise perspective where you've got guys bowling at 80 miles an hour, 83 miles an hour. You don't have Mitchell Johnson running in at 95 or Shoaib Akhtar, or even Woody (Mark Wood). Woody will run in and he will test you," Pietersen said during an interaction on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Australia bowled England out for 273 runs in their second innings. Australia will now need 281 runs to win the first Ashes Test. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets each, while Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood took a wicket each. Australia have an entire day to chase down the total. They even have a session left in Day 4.

