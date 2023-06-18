Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Deploys Never-seen-before Fielding Tactic To Dismiss Usman Khawaja

Why you're reading this: The opening Test of the Ashes 2023 is proving to be an enthralling battle, with England securing a slim seven-run lead in the first innings by the end of Day 3. Usman Khawaja displayed exceptional batting skills for Australia, crafting brilliant innings of 141 runs and guiding his team toward a substantial total. However, it was Ben Stokes' strategic manoeuvre with the field setup that led to Khawaja's dismissal, ultimately playing a pivotal role in England's first-innings advantage.

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are currently locking horns in the first Test of the five-match Ashes 2023 series

The first Ashes Test is being played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham

Playing at home, Australia won the previous edition of the Ashes series by a thumping margin of 4-0

How Ben Stokes' master plan stunned Usman Khawaja

Stokes, sensing the need for a breakthrough as Australia neared parity with England before lunch on day three, took an unconventional approach during the 113th over of the innings. With the pitch offering little assistance and the ball already 32 overs old, Stokes got creative. He assembled Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and James Anderson in front of Khawaja on the leg side, all positioned to counter the left-hander's shots, while Joe Root, Stuart Broad, and Stokes himself mirrored their setup on the off-side.

Ollie Robinson was bowling, and Usman Khawaja faced the fourth ball of the over. While observing Stokes' tactical placement of six fielders within the 30-yard circle in catching positions, the Australian batsman decided to seize the opportunity and attack the delivery. Anticipating a slightly shorter delivery, Khawaja advanced down the track. To everyone's surprise, Robinson unleashed an unexpected delivery, a pinpoint yorker. Khawaja attempted to squeeze it out, but the ball crashed into his off stump.

Only in Test Cricket 😍



An unconventional field setup from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 forced Usman Khawaja to come down the track and ended up getting bowled 😲👏#SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/jb0XKnBJCv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 18, 2023

England bowled Australia out for 386 runs, taking a seven-run lead into the second innings. Earlier, Stokes and his team declared their innings for 393/8, one of the rarest instances where a team declared in the first innings after electing to bat. England is currently batting at 26/0 in the second innings of the match, attempting to set a challenging target for the visiting Aussies. Rain temporarily interrupted the match, and the play has resumed.

Image: SonyLIV