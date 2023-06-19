Ashes: Joe Root Hits Outrageous Scoop Over Keeper's Head For A Six, Stuns Everyone - WATCH

Why you're reading this: After smashing an unbeaten 118 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Ashes Test against Australia, former captain Joe Root contributed to England's total in the second innings with a crucial 46 off 55 balls. Thanks to Root's quickfire knock, the Ben Stokes-led side was able to extend their lead past 100 runs on Day 4 of the match. Root's knock included five boundaries and a six. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon in the 26th over on Monday morning.

3 things you need to know

The first Ashes Test between England and Australia is being played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham

Root smashed his 30th Test ton on Day 1, becoming the 14th player to score 30 or more centuries in red-ball cricket

England posted 393/8d in the first innings and then bowled Australia out for 386, securing a narrow 7-run lead

ENG vs AUS: Joe Root hits a six with reverse scoop

During the fourth day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Joe Root surprised cricket enthusiasts with an audacious move. Facing the first ball delivered by Australian captain Pat Cummins, Root attempted a reverse scoop shot. It is customary for batters in Test cricket to adopt a defensive approach to the first ball they face on a day, but Root chose to go for an unconventional stroke in order to take the attack on his opponents.

Due to rain, the play was halted prematurely on the third day, leaving Root and Ollie Pope at zero not out when play resumed on Monday. As the match recommenced, Cummins bowled a delivery from over the wicket, prompting Root to transform into a left-hander and aim to strike the ball over the slip cordon. Despite missing the connection, Root's daring attempt generated a lot of buzz on social media. Earlier, Root had played a similar shot in the first innings.

Greatest player of test🔥i think at the moment current time no one is better than joe root seriously. — Ash Ketchum (@ImKuljeetSingh) June 19, 2023

I have seen this before,@RishabhPant17 ...our champion 🏆🏆🏆 — Dr CP Singh (@DrCPSin09847853) June 19, 2023

Playing on home soil, Australia won the previous Ashes series by a thumping margin of 4-0. England were a different team back then with conventional captain Joe Root at the helm. However, England have since changed their style of play under the leadership of Stokes and Brendon McCullum. The Three Lions have adopted a new kind of game since last year, where they take on opposition bowlers head-on without thinking too much about defence.

