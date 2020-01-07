"Nothing Tougher Than India In India," Remarks Labuschagne As He Gears Up For ODI Debut

Marnus Labuschagne, who has been Australia's ace batsman this summer, is all set to change gears from Test to ODIs as he tours India for the ODI series commencing on January 15. Labuschagne notched up four hundreds and a double century and has displaying spectacular show of batting will make his debut in the 50-over format against India after he was named in the squad earlier.

'You want to test yourself against the best'

Labuschagne on Tuesday said, "Whenever you play India it's a tough series because they're a very tough opposition. They've got great batters and bowlers, so it's going to be a challenge. But as a player, you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there's nothing tougher than India in India."

READ | Langer To Take Coaching Break While Australia Tours India

Furthermore, he added, "I played some one-day cricket for Queensland earlier this (summer) and I really enjoyed that. I really enjoy the shorter formats. It's about taking one step at a time. Luckily, I have a wealth of experience there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith and I continue to learn from those guys."

'For me, it's trying to be consistent'

The Queensland-lad also reflected upon his comparison with Steve Smith and his leap in the ICC Test rankings. Labuschagne said, "For people to speak like that is amazing, but there's a lot more work to be done before anything like that can be talked about." After his brilliant knock of 215 against New Zealand, Labuschagne is speculated to climb up to the third spot in ICC Test Rankings behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

READ | Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection In Guwahati Results In Comical Memes On Twitter

"Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith – those guys have been doing it for five, six, seven years. To have one good summer doesn't make you a great player. So for me, it's about trying to be consistent and trying to get Australia to win games. It's exciting, obviously, the summer I've had, and it's been really fun to enjoy it with Steve Smith. He's been a great help," he said.

READ | Jimmy Neesham Cheekily Hits Back At Twitter Follower Over Fantasy Cricket Troll

READ | South Africa Defiant After Stokes Show In Their World Record Chase Of 438 Runs