Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection In Guwahati Results In Comical Memes On Twitter

The opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati turned out to be a damp squib affair as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. During repeated interruptions at the Barsapara Stadium on January 5, Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen inspecting the pitch. An image of Kohli doing the same was posted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.
Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020
*fingers crossed* pic.twitter.com/pT5wf61yiV
The image of Virat Kohli inspecting the pitch opened up the floodgates for memes across the microblogging site. With their hilarious photoshop skills, fans hilariously trolled the cricketer in various ways. Check out some of the hilarious memes down below.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aS3Bo2tvEM— Anpadh educated (@PRINCE3758458) January 6, 2020
Let's grow some crops till Guwahati gets another international match. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/KwiZBOHtj3— Mrutyunjay Mohanty (@MartianTapu) January 5, 2020
Waiting for the pitch to dry like :#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/WNBuxRTfgT— OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) January 5, 2020
January 5, 2020
No one:— 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) January 5, 2020
HR department: #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/1GX3gP9RAt
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and co. will now return for the second T20I on January 7 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The series-concluding third game is then scheduled to be held on January 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The ongoing series is also the first international assignment for both the teams in the New Year 2020.
Match Day!#TeamIndia will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020
Live action starts at 7 PM IST.
Your predictions for the game? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/MQC7aEFn76
