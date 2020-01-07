The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection In Guwahati Results In Comical Memes On Twitter

Cricket News

Ind vs SL: Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen monitoring the pitch conditions in Guwahati. Fans took this opportunity to mock the cricketer on Twitter.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

The opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati turned out to be a damp squib affair as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. During repeated interruptions at the Barsapara Stadium on January 5, Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen inspecting the pitch. An image of Kohli doing the same was posted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Ind vs SL: Virat Kohli’s pitch inspection draws out hilarious memes on Twitter

The image of Virat Kohli inspecting the pitch opened up the floodgates for memes across the microblogging site. With their hilarious photoshop skills, fans hilariously trolled the cricketer in various ways. Check out some of the hilarious memes down below.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Also Read | Ind Vs SL: Virat Kohli Just 1 Run Away From Rohit Sharma In Achieving Major T20I Milestone

Ind vs SL 2020

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and co. will now return for the second T20I on January 7 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The series-concluding third game is then scheduled to be held on January 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The ongoing series is also the first international assignment for both the teams in the New Year 2020.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GAGANYAAN: SPECIAL FOOD PREPARED
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEALOGY
SANJAY DUTT'S KALANK & PANIPAT
NCP: 'FREE KASHMIR FROM CENTRE'
ANIL KAPOOR ADVISES AAMIR
20-YEAR-OLD MCDONALD'S BURGER