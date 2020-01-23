NZ-A Vs IN-A 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand A will square off against India A in the second unofficial ODI of the three-match series on Friday, January 24. The match will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game will commence at 3:30 AM (IST).

NZ-A vs IN-A preview

India A began their three-match unofficial ODI series against New Zealand A by winning the first unofficial ODI at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval. Chasing 231 for victory, opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 48 off 35 balls to set the tone for the visiting team's chase. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson blasted a 21-ball 39 while Suryakumar Yadav hammered 35 off just 19 deliveries as India chased the target with more than 20 overs to spare. For New Zealand A, Rachin Ravindra top-scored with 49 off 58 balls and skipper Tom Bruce made 47 runs off 55 balls.

After an easy win in the first match, Team India will be coming into the match full of confidence and will be hoping to wrap up the series in Christchurch. Sanju Samson will be joining the senior team as they face New Zealand in the 1st T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11: New Zealand A Squad

Tom Bruce (Captain), Glenn Phillips (Wicket-keeper), George Worker, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, Ajaz Patel, Ollie Newton, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11: India A Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Top Picks

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction

India A start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.