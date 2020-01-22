Rohit Sharma Extends Support To U-19 Team India For Ongoing World Cup In South Africa

India's limited-overs Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday took to Twitter to extend his support to the U-19 team currently playing the ICC World Cup in South Africa. The ace opener extended his best wishes and hoped that the team defends the title and wins the World Cup this year as well. The U-19 team had won the previous edition in 2018 by defeating Australia by 8 wickets in New Zealand.

Best wishes to the under-19 cricket team in South Africa. They are already off to a great start, hope they can defend the title and bring it back. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 22, 2020

Team India registers two comprehensive wins

The U-19 Team India has already got off to a great start by winning both the matches it has played so far. The team registered a comprehensive win against Sri Lanka first on Sunday and then thrashed debutant Japan on Tuesday. Owing to Ravi Bishnoi's heroics, India bowled Japan out for 41 and chased the total comfortably under 5 overs. The team now faces New Zealand next and will look forward to continuing their winning spree.

Rohit Sharma's advice for Priyam Garg & Co

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had also advised the young Indian team to freely play their shots and also pinned his hopes on the team to get back the team. “Our team looks very strong, as always. We won the last time. I wouldn’t say that we will win this year as well. I am sure about one thing — they are going to play really hard. They have got great coaching staff. Of course, it’s a big platform, and in big platforms, India team generally tends to do well. I hope they bring the Cup back home,” Rohit Sharma had said as per PTI.

“There is nothing harm in playing big shots, trying to play a flamboyant cover drive. When we were growing up and used to play shots in the air, we were taken out of the nets, which was not right because eventually, you want the results,” said Rohit.

“I would encourage that to play shots if they want to, but at the same time, they need to understand that they need to produce results, that’s the game. You score 100 off 50 balls or 200 balls; it doesn’t matter; it still is a hundred," the Indian opener added.

