Team India Name Prithvi Shaw As Shikhar Dhawan's Replacement In ODI Side, Samson For T20s

After a wonderful home season and recent enthralling victory against Australia in ODIs, Team India set its eyes on the month-long New Zealand tour down under. The tour comprising of five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests commences on January 24 with the first T20 in Auckland.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the ODI squad for the New Zealand tour on Tuesday and named Sanju Samson as the replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan in the T20 side. The opener had sustained an injury in the third ODI against Australia. Young Mumbai-lad Prithvi Shaw has been named as Dhawan's replacement in the ODI squad after his impressive knock of 150 against New Zealand A recently.

India’s ODI squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

Kohli & Co. reach Auckland

Ahead of the first T20, Indian skipper, Virat Kohli on Tuesday, took to social media to post a picture along with teammates Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur as they reached Auckland. The Indian team will look forward to proving their Test dominance overseas and consolidating their top position in the Test Championship. As Rishabh Pant's form still remains to be a question, Captain Kohli will persist with KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper-batsman after he proved efficient with the gloves in the ODIs against Australia. The skipper had also mentioned persisting with the winning combination as it reaped benefits after the ODI series victory.

India’s T20I squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Image Credits: BCCI / Twitter