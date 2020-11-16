NZ Skipper Kane Williamson & Premier Pacer Trent Boult Rested For T20I Series Against WI

Skipper Kane Williamson and frontline pacer Trent Boult have been from rested New Zealand's T20I squad to face West Indies. Meanwhile, 29-year-old batsman Devon Conway has been included in the squad, marking his first international call-up. This has been confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle.

JUST IN: Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been rested from New Zealand's T20I squad to face West Indies.



29-year-old batsman Devon Conway has been included in the squad, marking his first international call-up 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V9gKugFbBf — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2020

As per reports, Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, and Boult have returned after having participated in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. They are now put in isolation for fourteen days.

West Indies tour of New Zealand 2020/21

The Windies will be touring New Zealand for a three-match T20I series that will be followed by a two-match Test series. The first T20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on November 27 whereas, the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will be hosting back-to-back games on November 29 & 30 respectively.

The first Test will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton from December 3-7 while the second and final Test of the bilateral series will be held at Wellington's Basin Reserve from December 11-15.

Trent Boult & Kane Williamson in Dream11 IPL 2020

Trent Boult had an outstanding run in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament where he managed 25 scalps in 15 matches representing Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully retained their title and won it for a record fifth time after getting the better of defiant Delhi in the tournament decider by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last Tuesday.

Williamson, on the other hand, had a great run in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had amassed 317 runs in the 12 matches that he got to feature in for the 2016 champions Hyderabad. He had scored an impactful half-century under pressure in the Eliminator against southern rivals Bangalore that saw his team past the finish line and even though he had played a vital knock in Qualifier 2 against Delhi, he got out at the wrong time as the Shreyas Iyer-led side made it to their first-ever final in the marquee tournament.

The Orange Army had to be satisfied being the third-best side of the tournament.

