NZ Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And 1st T20I Match Preview

New Zealand will lock horns with Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series on Monday, February 22 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs AUS live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest between the Trans-Tasman rivals, here's a look at our NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction, top picks for NZ vs AUS playing 11 and NZ vs AUS Dream11 team. The NZ vs AUS live telecast will be available on FanCode.

NZ vs AUS 1st T20I Preview

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia is extremely crucial with respect to their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in India. New Zealand have been at their best in traditional formats (Tests and ODIs) of the game but they haven't really made a mark in the T20 format. However, they are coming on the back of two comprehensive series win over West Indies (2-0) and Pakistan (2-1) which will definitely give them some confidence in the series against the Aussies. The BlackCaps are playing their full-strength squad and with the home advantage, they start as favourites to win the series.

On the other hand, Australia are not playing with their full-strength squad as they have rested the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins among others. The Aussies have included the likes of Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Tanveer Sangha in the squad after their impressive performances in the recently concluded edition of the Big Bash League. The youngsters will like to make full use of the opportunity provided to them and guide the visitors to a series win. Both sides are filled with talented players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

NZ vs AUS squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Hamish Bennett.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Josh Philippe (Wicket-keeper), Matthew Wade (Wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, D’Arcy Short, Tanveer Sangha, Riley Meredith, Andrew Tye.

Top picks for NZ vs AUS playing 11

Tim Seifert

Kane Williamson

Glenn Maxwell

Jhye Richardson

NZ vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert (Captain), Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Glenn Philips, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (Vice-captain), James Neesham

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Kyle Jamieson, Jason Behrendorff

NZ vs AUS match prediction

According to our prediction, New Zealand will be favourites to clinch the contest against Australia.

Note: The NZ vs AUS match prediction and NZ vs AUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs AUS Dream11 team and NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

