NZ Vs ENG: Harry Brook Breaks Vinod Kambli's 30-year-old Feat With Record-smashing Knock

Harry Brook who is named as the next superstar of international cricket continued his fabulous start to his Test career after he smashed 184 runs off 169 balls against the Kiwis on day 1 of the second Test vs New Zealand. Brook continued the 'Bazball' trend set up by the England Test coach Brendon McCullum.

England batsman Harry Brook has broken former India cricketer Vinod Kambli's record of having the most runs in Test cricket after 9 innings. Vinod Kambli had 798 runs in his first 9 Test innings and now Harry Brook has 807 runs in his first 9 Test innings after the end of the day of the ongoing England vs New Zealand Test.

Harry Brook goes past Gavaskar in an elite list

Harry Brook also went past greats like Herbert Sutcliffe, Sunil Gavaskar and Everton Weeks in the list of most runs after 9 innings. Brook is currently averaging 100.88, only behind Sunil Gavaskar who had an average of 129.66 in his first nine Test innings.

England didn't have a great start to day 1 of the first Test as at one point they were cruising at 21/3 and then came in Harry Brook who joined former England Test captain Joe Root. Harry Brook finished day 1 of the first Test with an unbeaten score of 184 runs off 169 balls and smacked the Kiwi bowlers all around the Basin Reserve Stadium. Along with Brook, Joe Root also slammed his 29th Test century but at a steady pace.

"We lost three early wickets, which isn't ideal, but then I came out and tried to counter-punch a bit and be as positive as we could be. Thankfully it came off", Brook said after day 1.

The England Test coach has set up a trend of playing Test cricket like the shorter format due to which it has become more interesting. Brendon McCullum was known to shatter the opposition bowlers from ball 1 due to his aggressive play with the bat and has instilled the same confidence in England players.

England batsmen showed their attacking intent against Pakistan and they are also continuing the same against New Zealand. With the way England batsmen are playing is a siren of alert for all the other teams.