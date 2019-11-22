Virat Kohli Becomes The Fastest To 5000 Test Runs As Captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli reached yet another milestone in the ongoing Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh. Kohli became the first Indian skipper to score 5000 Test runs. He is the 6th captain overall to achieve the record and is the fastest to reach the milestone.

Ind vs Ban: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 5000 runs as captain

Virat Kohli became India’s Test captain after MS Dhoni decided to hang his boots in the tour of Australia in 2013-14. Since then, Kohli has batted in 86 innings and has scored over 5000 runs. He joins an elite list of captains like Clive Lloyd, Graeme Smith, Stephen Fleming, Allan Border and Ricky Ponting. Kohli is the quickest to the milestone beating Ricky Ponting’s 97 innings mark.

Captain Innings Runs Graeme Smith 193 8659 Alan Border 154 6623 Ricky Ponting 140 6542 Clive Lloyd 111 5233 Stephen Fleming 135 5156 Virat Kohli* 86 5000*

Ind vs Ban: Fast bowlers bowl Bangladesh out for 106

India have been on top in the 2nd Test at Eden Gardens. The Indian fast bowlers put the Bangladesh batsmen to sword and bowled them out for a paltry 106. Ishant Sharma picked up a 5-wicket haul in India after 12 years, while Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami shared the other 5 wickets.

Virat Kohli: One of India's greatest Test captains

Virat Kohli is one of India’s greatest ever Test captain having recorded the most Test wins by an Indian captain. Kohli has captained India in 52 Test matches, winning 32 of those, the most by an Indian captain. Virat Kohli has scored 7 double centuries in Tests, the most by an Indian. All of them came while he was captain.

