Ind Vs Ban: When Sachin Tendulkar Made Nostalgic Eden Gardens Chant 'Sachin Sachin'

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh began on Friday and has already shaped up to be an iconic affair. With the Test match being India’s first-ever Day-Night Test, it was a jammed packed crowd at the Eden Gardens with many former Indian cricketers witnessing the historic moment. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble all were part of the celebrations at Eden Gardens.

Ind vs Ban: Watch Eden Gardens recreate the 'Sachin Sachin' chant

Eden Gardens was the venue of Sachin Tendulkar’s 199th Test match. So when Sachin Tendulkar was on the field with his teammates during a show at the supper break, the crowd went berserk with the “Sachin, Sachin” chant. Tendulkar also greeted the crowd in Bengali later. Watch the crowd cheering Tendulkar here:

Its been more than 6 years since he retired from cricket but the chant never gets old... Never will ...Sachin Sachin for life ❤️️ #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/iLdbNHFnbZ — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 22, 2019

Ind vs Ban: Fast bowlers skittle out Bangladesh for 106

There's been a lot of talk on how India's dominance in Tests has to be credited to the fast bowlers. That said, the pacers put on a show, accounting for all 10 wickets of Bangladesh as they were skittled out for 106. Ishant Sharma picked up a 5-wicket haul in India after 12 years, while Umesh Yadav snapped up 3 and Mohammad Shami took the other two wickets.

Sachin Tendulkar: One of the greatest ever

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Tendulkar holds numerous records in a 24-year long career, scoring more runs than anybody in the history of the game. He is the third-highest run-getter at Eden Gardens of all-time, scoring 872 runs in Tests and 496 runs in ODIs. Tendulkar has represented India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and has scored 15,921 and 18,246 runs in the respective formats of the game. He has scored a total of 100 centuries off which 51 came in Tests while 49 were in ODIs.

