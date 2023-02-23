New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ Vs ENG 2nd Test In India, UK And US

New Zealand and England are all set to lock horns against each other in the second Test of their two-match series starting February 24. England won the first Test match in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. England only need to avoid a defeat in the second Test to secure the series. They have not won a Test series in New Zealand in more than 15 years. New Zealand, on the other hand, will need to win the second Test to level the series and avoid a home defeat.

Where is New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test match taking place?

The second Test match between New Zealand and England will be played at the Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington.

When will New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test match begin?

The second Test match between New Zealand and England is scheduled to begin on February 24 at 3:30 a.m. IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the second Test match between New Zealand and England cannot be watched on television in India.

How to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the second Test match between New Zealand and England will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test match in the UK?

New Zealand vs ENG 2nd Test match will be broadcast live on BT Sport and viewers can watch online via the BT Sport app or website. The match will start at 1:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match in the US?

New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match will be broadcast live on ESPN and viewers can watch online via ESPN+. The match will start at 8:00 pm EST in the US.

New Zealand vs England: Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

New Zealand's predicted XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Blair Tickner / Neil Wagner.

New Zealand vs England: Full squad

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

England: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone.

Image: Twitter/Blackcaps