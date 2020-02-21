The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NZ Vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle Roasts India For Selecting Rishabh Pant Over Wriddhiman Saha

Cricket News

Commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle did not seem to be too much in favour of Rishabh Pant being picked for the first NZ vs IND Test at Wellington. Read on.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs Ind Test Harsha Bhogle

India are currently playing New Zealand in the first Test match of the two-match Test series that will close out the NZ vs IND series. The match which began at 4 AM IST on Friday morning, has seen India fall badly after the top order was taken for a ride by the Kiwi bowlers. At stumps on Day one, India's score is 122/5. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are currently at the crease.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streaming details, schedule and comprehensive match preview

New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streaming

You can catch New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streaming of the 2nd day's play on Saturday, February 22 at 4 AM IST on Hotstar and Jio TV.

NZ vs IND: Harsha Bhogle not pleased with Virat Kohli's selection strategy

Young Rishabh Pant, who was being touted as MS Dhoni's successor earlier, has had his chances jeopardised due to his recent lack of form behind the stumps and with the bat. In the South Africa tour of India last year, Pant was dropped in favour of Wriddhiman Saha and the same was done during the Bangladesh Tests. Surprisingly, in the New Zealand Tests, Pant has been picked over Wriddhiman Saha and this development has not gone down well with Indian commentator and analyist Harsha Bhogle.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind 1st Test squad updates, pitch report and weather forecast at Wellington

Fans were very polarised by Bhogle's opinions as some of them debated that Pant's record overseas has been good. The 22-year-old scored 159* at the Sydney Cricket Ground against a very formidable Australian bowling line-up in 2019. Here are some replies to Bhogle's comments.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind toss stats, schedule and all squad updates ahead of 1st Test

The veteran commentator came forward with a tweet and tried to close out the debate that his tweet had begun.

India will begin Day 2 on Saturday as Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will pick up where they left off. India are 122/5 with vice-captain Rahane on 38* (122) and Pant on 10* (37). Debutant Kyle Jamieson has picked up three wickets, including those of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: KL Rahul extends golden Kiwi summer by smashing 4th ODI hundred

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
AKHILESH SLAMS YOGI'S 'RAM RAJYA'
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT