NZ Vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle Roasts India For Selecting Rishabh Pant Over Wriddhiman Saha

India are currently playing New Zealand in the first Test match of the two-match Test series that will close out the NZ vs IND series. The match which began at 4 AM IST on Friday morning, has seen India fall badly after the top order was taken for a ride by the Kiwi bowlers. At stumps on Day one, India's score is 122/5. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are currently at the crease.

New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streaming

You can catch New Zealand vs India 1st Test live streaming of the 2nd day's play on Saturday, February 22 at 4 AM IST on Hotstar and Jio TV.

NZ vs IND: Harsha Bhogle not pleased with Virat Kohli's selection strategy

Young Rishabh Pant, who was being touted as MS Dhoni's successor earlier, has had his chances jeopardised due to his recent lack of form behind the stumps and with the bat. In the South Africa tour of India last year, Pant was dropped in favour of Wriddhiman Saha and the same was done during the Bangladesh Tests. Surprisingly, in the New Zealand Tests, Pant has been picked over Wriddhiman Saha and this development has not gone down well with Indian commentator and analyist Harsha Bhogle.

Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

Fans were very polarised by Bhogle's opinions as some of them debated that Pant's record overseas has been good. The 22-year-old scored 159* at the Sydney Cricket Ground against a very formidable Australian bowling line-up in 2019. Here are some replies to Bhogle's comments.

I think a young keeper should rather look it as a signal that he has to be good enough in both departments i.e, Keeping and Runs. It's not just a few more runs btw. I'm sure you're aware of their numbers — saurabh. (@Boomrah_) February 21, 2020

Harsha heading for another 2 year "career break" at this rate don't argue with the bcci when will you learn uncle — David Brent loves IPL (@DavidBrentIPL) February 21, 2020

Or perhaps you can tell them to let the development of keeping and batting go hand in hand and not become one-dimensional since modern-day cricket requires better skills. Or perhaps, you can go back to sleep, Harsha? — Divyanshu (@MSDivyanshu) February 21, 2020

The veteran commentator came forward with a tweet and tried to close out the debate that his tweet had begun.

Don't get me wrong. This isn't about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha. #Lastword. https://t.co/OJwatdbLeb — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

India will begin Day 2 on Saturday as Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will pick up where they left off. India are 122/5 with vice-captain Rahane on 38* (122) and Pant on 10* (37). Debutant Kyle Jamieson has picked up three wickets, including those of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

